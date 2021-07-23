Advertisement

Vaccination rates among Ward County youth down compared to rest of ND

(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Vaccine coordinators at First District Health Unit said although they are staying busy younger residents in Ward county are not getting the vaccine at the same rate as the rest of the state.

According to the public health provider, as of Tuesday, only 5.2% of teens in the county have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

That’s nearly 14 percentage points less than the state as a whole.

They said that the vaccine rate is concerning given that the new variants of COVID-19 transmit more easily among younger populations.

“Highly more contagious than the original one and affecting the younger population, they say people under the age of 50 are two and a half more likely to get infected,” said FDHU vaccine coordinators Lacey McNichols.

Anyone 12 and over is eligible to get a vaccine in North Dakota.

