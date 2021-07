MINOT, N.D. – One of the tankers being hauled by a semi rolled off the westbound side of Highway 52 around 1:15 Thursday afternoon near the Flying J truck stop.

The cab and front tanker stayed upright.

Minot Rural Fire, Ward County Sheriff’s Department and North Dakota Highway Patrol responded.

Traffic continued on the highway while crews cleared the scene.

