Property tax in Burleigh County could increase

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County commissioners determined the preliminary budget for 2022, which is set to increase property taxes.

“Every year I look at it and really and truly there’s not much fluff in there. There’s about three items where we can maybe move some money around, or we can take out of our general funds or reserves to make it a little more palatable,” said commissioner Jim Peluso.

The proposal prioritized salary and cost of living adjustments.

“I was really kind of sitting on, we really need that salary increase looking back at last year not having a salary increase and we are going to have a little bit of, I don’t want to say catch-up. We are seeing a workforce shortage just like everyone else is,” said commissioner Becky Mathews.

But not all agreed. Commissioner Brian Bitner had concerns existing infrastructure projects were not a priority.

“We’re kind of set up for more citizen complaints that’s going to cause more demand for more paving and whatnot so we’re just digging a deeper hole at this point,” said commissioner Bitner.

The proposal outlines a property tax increase of $32.60 for the year for someone in a $200,000 home in Bismarck and a $23.40 increase for someone in the same home outside the city.

“It’s always this balance of how do we maintain?” asked commissioner Mathews.

The county also plans to use American Rescue Plan funds when possible.

Commissioners are asking for public feedback on September 15th, before they take the final vote on the budget.

