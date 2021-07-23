North Dakota Department of Corrections presents Williston parole officers life-saving awards.

WILLISTON, N.D. - May 26 started off as a normal day for people at the Williston Parole and Probation office, until one individual came through their doors.

“I was just sitting in the office and this woman came up and started pounding on the door... we went out and found actually what was a former probationer,” said Krista Kennedy.

That probationer was lying unconscious from an overdose in a vehicle outside the building. With no time to waste, probation officers David Nygaard, Krista Kennedy, and Keely Absalonson worked to provide Narcan, emergency aid, and to call in reinforcements.

“He was able to wake up and emergency and medical staff and ambulance were able to get him stabilized and take him to the hospital. I was glad to see he woke up and came out of it and I hope he’s doing good now,” said David Nygaard.

On Thursday, all three were presented with Life Saving Awards by the State Department of Corrections for going above and beyond the call of duty.

“Your response saved a life and that is something you should carry with you for the rest of your life,” said state Department of Corrections Director Dave Krabbenhoft

While they were honored to receive the award, they say they are only part of the equation in saving that person’s life and thanked the Williston police department and EMS crews for their support.

“It was all this working as a group that we were able to help this guy. I think it was a good team effort and it ran really smoothly, thankfully,” said Keely Absalonson

Events like this are why parole officer David Nygaard says proper training is important, to know what to do when something unexpected happens.

The officers say this experience is something they won’t forget and it will help them respond even better if a situation were to occur again.

