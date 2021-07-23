Advertisement

New carnival rides at the 2021 North Dakota State Fair

(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The carnival is always a fan favorite at every North Dakota state fair—and this year they have few attractions!

Screams Laughs and gasps--that was the reaction to two new rides that debuted at the ND State Fair.

“I like how it went down and then it went down more,” said DareDraft rider Cody Beckedahl

Crabtree Amusement introduced the Zero Gravity a fast spinning whirlwind ride that tilts to an angle.

“Whenever we tipped to the side I liked that part,” said  Zero Gravity rider Liam Moore.

They also brought DownDraft, a ride with an intense speed that only the bravest of passengers

“I just love going on big rides because I am technically a daredevil,” said another young rider.

These are just two of more than a dozen amusement rides.

Fairgoers say they are looking forward to experiencing their favorite rides over and over

Tickets can be purchased at the fairgrounds or on the State Fair website.

