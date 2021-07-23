ND doctor discusses latest research on COVID-19′s impact on male fertility

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s been a lot of discussion about whether COVID-19 impacts female fertility, but what about male fertility?

Dr. Christina Broadwell with Sanford Health, Fargo says the studies released so far disagree with each other.

She says one showed that after a COVID infection there was a decrease in sperm count, mobility and concentration.

Dr. Broadwell says another study showed no decrease in any of those parameters.

" We can see lower rates of sperm production, but again, that can be the case with any inflammatory process that is systemic, and it is causing a lot of stress to the system. So, I don’t know if that’s unique to COVID,” said Dr. Broadwell.

Dr. Broadwell says with the work researchers have done, they don’t see the correlation, but they are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.