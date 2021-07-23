Minot Public Schools to not require masks this fall

MINOT, N.D. – Masks will not be required in the Minot Public School District this fall.

That’s the announcement made by the Minot School Board Thursday evening

The policy was made by the reintegration committee and did not require the school board’s approval.

The full plan is on the MPS website.

School administrators said these recommendations could change so parents should continue to monitor MPS policies.

“Of course we will continue to evaluate that as time goes on and that will specifically be related to any uptick in number of cases in our community,” said Dr. Mark Vollmer, Minot Public Schools Superintendent. Vollmer said the school will continue to contact trace in the event that the schools have positive cases.

The school will also continue its cleaning and physical distance practices.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.