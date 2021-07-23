Man faces federal charges for conspiring to sell drugs in Burleigh county

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Michigan man charged with conspiring to sell drugs in Burleigh county is now facing federal charges.

Court documents report that 25-year-old Edward Sartin was influential in the transport of 17 bags of powdered fentanyl, 500 pills made to look like oxycodone, and 412 pills of various kinds to Bismarck.

Monday, a South Central District judge dismissed his case to allow it to proceed federally.

Sartin’s preliminary hearing in federal court is set for July 26th.

