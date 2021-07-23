Advertisement

Man faces federal charges for conspiring to sell drugs in Burleigh county

Edward Sartin
Edward Sartin(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Michigan man charged with conspiring to sell drugs in Burleigh county is now facing federal charges.

Court documents report that 25-year-old Edward Sartin was influential in the transport of 17 bags of powdered fentanyl, 500 pills made to look like oxycodone, and 412 pills of various kinds to Bismarck.

Monday, a South Central District judge dismissed his case to allow it to proceed federally.

Sartin’s preliminary hearing in federal court is set for July 26th.

Court documents report that 25-year-old Edward Sartin was influential in the transport of 17 bags of powdered fentanyl, 500 pills made to look like oxycodone, and 412 pills of various kinds to Bismarck.

Monday, a South Central District judge dismissed his case to allow it to proceed federally.

Sartin’s preliminary hearing in federal court is set for July 26.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on camera: A teenage thrillseeker gets a birds-eye view in a collision with a seagull...
WATCH: Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride
Derek Dillman
Bismarck man has been charged with attempted murder
Sharon Mardsen found
Silver Alert canceled, missing Minot woman found
Camille youngbird
Bismarck woman faces charges after police say she passed out while driving child and passenger
Crews respond to fire at Artspace apartments in Minot, subject detained

Latest News

Lacrosse big in Bismarck
Families from across the state came to support their kids at the tournament.
Youth ballplayers take over Velva for 12U Cal Ripken state tournament
Minot Rural Fire, Ward County Sheriff’s Department and North Dakota Highway Patrol responded.
Tanker rolls over outside Minot
The Williston Fire Department sent a crew and vehicles down to Bismarck for a wildland...
Williston Fire Department sends crew, vehicles to Bismarck Forest Service