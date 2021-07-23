Advertisement

Linda Nelson looks back on more than four decades at the ND State Fair

Linda Nelson
Linda Nelson(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota State Fair has been a staple for decades inviting many families back every year.  Some longtime employees are what keep the fair going year after year.

Linda Nelson has been working the gates of the State Fair for 42 years.

She supervises the entrances and helps out where she can.

Nelson said she plans her whole year around this week and half in July and said her favorite part year after year is seeing new and familiar faces.

“It’s crazy at my age, I absolutely  love the fair, but I really like working with the people. Most of the people have been here forever and a day and we meet lots and lots of the vendors and just all the tourist that come into Minot. It’s just a fun place to be,” said Nelson.

The fair has changed over the years since Nelson first started, and she enjoys seeing how much the it’s grown over time.

“It’s not the one that we used to have, you know when I first started. But it’s fun to see the technology that has come through and that we gotten used to using. There is just lots and lots of changes,” she said.

Nelson added that she thinks she is nearing the end of her career, but will always remember the long days and nights she spent at the State Fair.

