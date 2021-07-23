Lacrosse big in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s an exciting athletic opportunity in Bismarck that’s gaining popularity with kids. Lacrosse is a sport that’s a mix of hockey, soccer and basketball.

It’s been popular in the United States for quite some time, but it’s only recently come to North Dakota. Since the Bisman Rattlers’ inception 7 years ago, the organization has grown from 6 kids to one hundred and forty.

They’ve built a strong community in only a few short years.

“Everyone wants you to do your best, you want everyone else to do their best. That connection that you get is pretty awesome,” said Susanna Francetich, a player for the Rattlers.

There are lots of benefits to playing lacrosse. In addition to the camaraderie it builds, it’s also rewarding for everyone involved. Kassidi Monroe has seen big improvements in her game since she began. “I went from not being able to catch a ball at all, to actually being able to catch one and throw good, strong passes,” she said.

Lacrosse season is April to June. The only problem the kids I talked to had? They wish they could play in the winter, too.

“What I wish we would have is indoor lacrosse. So that’s just playing in a hockey rink. That would allow us to better ourselves for the following spring for the season,” said Quentin Humann.

Club leadership hopes lacrosse will become a sanctioned high school sport sometime in the future. But in the meantime, the players I spoke to are happy just to be playing a sport they love with their friends.

“The majority of my friends are kids I’ve met playing lacrosse. You meet kids from Shiloh, St. Mary’s, Legacy, Century, Mandan even. So, it’s a good all around club sport and I’ve made a lot of friends due to it,” said Dominic Jochim.

If you’re interested in joining the Rattlers lacrosse club, visit their website at bismanlacrosse.org. They cater to boys and girls, ages four to eighteen. If you want to try it out, equipment rental is free your first year.

