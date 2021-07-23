Final day of setup underway for 2021 North Dakota State Fair

MINOT, N.D. – Your News Leader is bringing you our coverage of the long-awaited 2021 North Dakota State Fair.

The fair kicks off Friday, July 23, and vendors were hard at work Thursday finishing their setup.

There was a lot of excitement, a lot of energy as people were wrapping up those last-minute touches on their exhibits and booths.

Your News Leader spoke with a few vendors and fair workers who say they can’t wait to get things started Friday.

Brothers Matt and Joe Cranston traveled 10 hours from Wisconsin for this year’s State Fair.

“Super exciting! We have been waiting and waiting and yea this is great,” said A&M Concessions Owner Matt Cranston.

They both own a number of booths and have been coming to the ND state fair for more than 30 years.

They said last year’s cancelation was a tough blow but they are excited to return this year.

“Last year it was a domino effect too. All the fairs got canceled, so disappointing, but yet it just makes it that much fun this year to be back,” said Cranston Concessions Owner Joe Cranston.

Like the Cranstons, many used the day to finish up last-minute tasks.

“We are setting up the free stage right now for everybody to come and sing and have a good time, and there are all sorts of little random things that we’re running around and making sure that it’s all ready for the fair,” ND State Fair Worker Adam Rousseau.

Fair management said everything will be ready by the time gates open Friday morning.

“Most of our outdoor exhibits are in, and they’re set. The indoor ones are just finishing up moving in yea there is a real buzz out here we are ready to go,” said ND State Fair Manager Renae Korslien.

The fair will run through July 31.

Tickets for the North Dakota state fair will be sold only at the grandstand or their official website here.

Gate B will be as open as early as 7 a.m., but state fair workers said most of the activity will start around 11

