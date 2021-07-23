Advertisement

Final day of setup underway for 2021 North Dakota State Fair

North Dakota State Fair
North Dakota State Fair(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:37 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Your News Leader is bringing you our coverage of the long-awaited 2021 North Dakota State Fair.

The fair kicks off Friday, July 23, and vendors were hard at work Thursday finishing their setup.

There was a lot of excitement, a lot of energy as people were wrapping up those last-minute touches on their exhibits and booths.

Your News Leader spoke with a few vendors and fair workers who say they can’t wait to get things started Friday.

Brothers Matt and Joe Cranston traveled 10 hours from Wisconsin for this year’s State Fair.

“Super exciting! We have been waiting and waiting and yea this is great,” said A&M Concessions Owner Matt Cranston.

They both own a number of booths and have been coming to the ND state fair for more than 30 years.

They said last year’s cancelation was a tough blow but they are excited to return this year.

“Last year it was a domino effect too. All the fairs got canceled, so disappointing, but yet it just makes it that much fun this year to be back,” said Cranston Concessions Owner Joe Cranston.

Like the Cranstons, many used the day to finish up last-minute tasks.

“We are setting up the free stage right now for everybody to come and sing and have a good time, and there are all sorts of little random things that we’re running around and making sure that it’s all ready for the fair,” ND State Fair Worker Adam Rousseau.

Fair management said everything will be ready by the time gates open Friday morning.

“Most of our outdoor exhibits are in, and they’re set. The indoor ones are just finishing up moving in yea there is a real buzz out here we are ready to go,” said ND State Fair Manager Renae Korslien.

The fair will run through July 31.

Tickets for the North Dakota state fair will be sold only at the grandstand or their official website here.

Gate B will be as open as early as 7 a.m., but state fair workers said most of the activity will start around 11

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on camera: A teenage thrillseeker gets a birds-eye view in a collision with a seagull...
WATCH: Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride
Derek Dillman
Bismarck man has been charged with attempted murder
Sharon Mardsen found
Silver Alert canceled, missing Minot woman found
Camille youngbird
Bismarck woman faces charges after police say she passed out while driving child and passenger
Crews respond to fire at Artspace apartments in Minot, subject detained

Latest News

North Dakota Department of Corrections presents Williston parole officers life-saving awards.
Lacrosse big in Bismarck
Edward Sartin
Man faces federal charges for conspiring to sell drugs in Burleigh county
Families from across the state came to support their kids at the tournament.
Youth ballplayers take over Velva for 12U Cal Ripken state tournament