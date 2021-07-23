Drought takes a toll on crops near Garrision, Coleharbor

COLEHARBOR, N.D. - North Dakota farmers knew this year was going to be dry, but they never expected it would be this bad.

According to the latest drought monitor, the drought covers the entire state. Most areas are in severe to extreme drought. Producers in the Garrison and Coleharbor area are in an exceptional drought.

“There’s less kernels here now than when we seeded,” said Coleharbor producer Heath Pochant, as he pulled a stalk of wheat from the ground.

Pochant has never seen a wheat crop quite this bad.

Wheat (kfyr)

“It should be up below my thigh and thick enough so you could probably throw a nickel out there and it shouldn’t hit the ground,” he said. “In this field, I’d be lucky to hit some wheat, because it’s terrible.”

This wheat field just east of Garrison is barely up to his ankles. The heatwave has kept it from growing, and kept the kernels from developing. He says if he did harvest this wheat, the test weight would be light, and he worries about the quality.

“I’ve never seen a crop this dry,” said Pochant.

“In talking to other producers, I think 60-70% of the wheat has already been zeroed out, and a lot of it’s got too high of nitrates so it can’t be used for cattle feed anymore,” said Chris Gratton, CHS Garrison general manager. “So, I don’t know if they’re just going to go ahead and spray it out or what.”

Other crops don’t look much better. In this flax field, plants aren’t developing seeds.

“It should be thick. It shoudl be so thick you wouldn’t see the ground. It’s very, very thin,” said Pochant.

The corn, that Pochant was hoping would be OK is showing signs of distress, too.

Still a nice rain could make a big difference.

