Bismarck Urban Harvest returns

(kfyr)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For many, 2020 was the summer that never happened.

Slowly but surely, summer traditions are being reborn, including the Bismarck Urban Harvest.

This street market stated in 2006 and has grown into an affair which closes street corners just to fit everyone.

The Urban Harvest features vendors, food trucks, and some locally-grown veggies and fruits.

Customers said they’re happy to have their summer traditions back, and vendors are excited to be with their customers.

“Looks like it’ll be a challenge with the heat, but I think it looks pretty good. A lot of people are wanting to go to farmer’s markets and get fresh produce because they know it’s something that’s local and grown right here,” Dwight Duke of Skyline Ranch Produce said.

The Urban Harvest is in downtown Bismarck on Thursdays throughout the day and into the night.

The last Thursday is August 12.

