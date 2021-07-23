Bismarck artists turn dark situation into art

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As people continue to get vaccinated, more and more options for people to socialize occur. That’s the case for the Bismarck Downtown Artist’s Coop which is having its first exhibit since last March.

The Art and Bloom Exhibit is the largest show this gallery has ever staged. It combines the beauty of one- and two-dimensional art with real floral accents.

“Walk around and you feel inspired to start all over again,” said Lilliana Norby, a local art patron. There are a total of 150 art pieces, and floral arrangements from 7 local businesses and two flower farms.

“Art is very therapeutic, its relaxing, it’s good for the soul,” said Paul Noot.

He has several pieces on display, including a COVID-19 inspired piece called “Running from COVID.” The piece features a pronghorn antelope, the fastest land mammal in the western hemisphere. Paul continues, “Even though he’s fast, he’s actually been effected by COVID. You can see he’s turning green.”

His painting also includes COVID molecules, silhouettes of people within counties that had significant deaths from the virus, and butterflies representing their spirits.

Noot also plans to use discarded face masks in a future CORONA VIRUS themed project. He’s been collecting them from all over town.

“People were just littering them like cigarette butts,” said Paul.

The colorful and creative exhibit runs through the end of July.

The gallery’s next exhibit is called “The Human Form” and opens in early August.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.