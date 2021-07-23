Advertisement

Arrest made in Minot apartment fire

(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot police said they arrested a man in connection with a fire Wednesday at an apartment in downtown Minot.

Police said they arrested 31-year-old Timothy Lewis on a c-felony charge of endangerment by fire.

According to the affidavit, investigators said Lewis admitted to setting his couch on fire in his fourth-floor unit.

Minot Fire said the apartment’s sprinkler system put out the flames.

Fire investigators said no one was hurt, though one tenant below had to be set up in a hotel overnight.

