Arrest made in Minot apartment fire

MINOT, N.D. – Minot police said they arrested a man in connection with a fire Wednesday at an apartment in downtown Minot.

Police said they arrested 31-year-old Timothy Lewis on a c-felony charge of endangerment by fire.

According to the affidavit, investigators said Lewis admitted to setting his couch on fire in his fourth-floor unit.

Minot Fire said the apartment’s sprinkler system put out the flames.

Fire investigators said no one was hurt, though one tenant below had to be set up in a hotel overnight.

