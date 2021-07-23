Ag Secretary back from Middle East

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Agriculture Secretary Doug Goehring recently returned from Qatar and Turkey. The purpose of the trip was to build relationships with government and business leaders from those countries, and he says those goals were achieved.

“I’ve been involved in international trade for 20 years, and one thing that people continue to miss is they think that you actually have to sell something at the time, or do something. Relationship is the biggest factor; if you can develop that relationship and you can build that trust, that gives you a starting point.”

Goehring traveled with officials from the ND Department of Commerce and the North Dakota Trade Office. They had productive meetings with Qatari and Turkish leaders, and look forward to growing those relationships well into the future.

