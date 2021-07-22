Williston Fire Department sends crew, vehicles to Bismarck Forest Service

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston Fire Department sent a crew and vehicles down to Bismarck for a wildland deployment as part of a wildlands task force earlier this week.

Four men, Lieutenant Earnest Theetge, Captain Clint Bates, Engineer Brian Minton, and Engineer Joes Serrato have taken off with a fire engine and a command vehicle to assist the Bismarck Forest Service Unit.

The department is working on a yearly agreement with the Forest Service to provide assets as long as it doesn’t strain efforts at home. Chief Matt Clark says it’s thanks to community support and the city commission that they are able to send crews.

“They’ve kind of given us the resources to be able to do items such as this, and the nice part is not only do we serve our community here in Williston, but we go outside of our community to help others,” said Clark.

Firefighting support requests from departments go through the Forest Service. Clark says if more resources are needed to aid the Forest Service, Williston should be able to answer the call.

“Some of our other brush trucks we have are deployable, the biggest thing is manning, as long as we have enough man-power to accomplish that with the understanding of the call volume we have with the city,” said Clark.

The crew will be deployed for up to 21 days and may transition to other units based on fire activity.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.