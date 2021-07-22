Union supporters in Minot rally for PRO Act

MINOT, N.D. – Demonstrators gathered outside of the Minot office of Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, Wednesday to voice their support of the PRO Act.

The protecting our right to organize, or PRO Act, would amend prior labor laws to expand employee rights to unionize.

Supporters say they want to empower the employees.

“If an employer provides their employees with a safe work environment and provides them with a living wage and living benefits, employers should not be scared of unions, because that’s all unions are trying to do,” said Lisa Wolf, a supporter of the act.

However, some local business owners disagree.

Carl Clemetson said he does not at all support the act or unions, after experiencing what it’s like to work with them in Minot and outside of the state.

“I would not allow our business to be unionized. I’m not here to work with third parties that collect money from staff. I treat my staff well. I pay them well. I am not going to listen to a third party that does not know my business,” said Clemetson.

The act was passed in the U.S. House in early 2020. It was received in Senate and was referred to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, voted against it.

In a statement provided to Your News Leader, Hoeven said:

“The PRO Act would override North Dakota’s right-to-work law, meaning employees in unionized workplaces would no longer be able to choose whether or not they pay dues to the union. I support the right of workers to organize and join a union if they choose to, but they need to have that choice, which is why I do not support the PRO Act.”

