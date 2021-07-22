Summer travel provides boost to airline passenger recovery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 81,000 passengers boarded flights at North Dakota’s commercial airports in June.

Aeronautics Commission officials say this is the highest level of passenger traffic that the state has seen since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“It’s important for our airports to be able to receive additional flights, larger aircrafts, additional destinations; all of those things are going to continue to help reach that full recovery,” said North Dakota Aeronautics Commission Executive Director Kyle Wanner.

Wanner says the state is now only 19% below the pre-pandemic passenger levels compared to June of 2019.

