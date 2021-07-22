Advertisement

Summer travel provides boost to airline passenger recovery

(kfyr)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 81,000 passengers boarded flights at North Dakota’s commercial airports in June.

Aeronautics Commission officials say this is the highest level of passenger traffic that the state has seen since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“It’s important for our airports to be able to receive additional flights, larger aircrafts, additional destinations; all of those things are going to continue to help reach that full recovery,” said North Dakota Aeronautics Commission Executive Director Kyle Wanner.

Wanner says the state is now only 19% below the pre-pandemic passenger levels compared to June of 2019.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Dillman
Bismarck man has been charged with attempted murder
Sharon Mardsen found
Silver Alert canceled, missing Minot woman found
Camille youngbird
Bismarck woman faces charges after police say she passed out while driving child and passenger
Crews respond to fire at Artspace apartments in Minot, subject detained
Camera filming movie
ND filmmaker uses Bismarck actors for latest movie

Latest News

Ethanol neighbor to Coal Creek preparing for new relationship with plant
NBC Olympics
Olympics newscast scheduling changes
Britta Curl
Britta Curl on Team-USA
When Pfizer and BioNTech was the first pharmaceutical company to receive emergency use...
Sanford Health requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine by November 1