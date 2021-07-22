State Parade closes roads Saturday in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota State Parade is almost here, coming up this Saturday, July 24 in Minot, and drivers can expect to see road closures throughout the morning.

Starting at 8:00 a.m. until the end of the parade, two main roads coming down South Broadway will be closed including Burdick Expressway to 18th Avenue SW, and Burdick Expressway to the south entrance of the state fairgrounds.

Motorists are asked to use alternative routes.

