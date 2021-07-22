Sports Spotlight - Megan Voit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The basketball season doesn’t start for U-Mary junior Megan Voit for a couple of months, but that has not stopped the Marauders veteran from getting a jump start on her season with a once in a lifetime experience. Megan’s upcoming trip to South American is the subject of this week’s Sports Spotlight.

Being able to represent your country is one of the highest honors and starting on July 26th, U-Mary junior guard Megan Voit will be able to do just that as she will play for the D2 USA women’s basketball team.

“It’s exciting, I never thought I would have this opportunity to play and represent USA in this way. I never thought in a million years I would be able to go to a different country and play basketball and do what I love. So, it’s a very exciting nervous, but very exciting,” said Voit.

Voit will travel to Brazil to compete in games against local colleges in Sao Paulo and Rio. She says there are many things on the court she is looking forward to.

“Just to play with different girls, especially with COVID happening last year, we barely got to play any games. So it’ll be just fun to meet new people, play, learn different types of plays and make friends on the basketball court,” said Voit.

On the floor, Voit isn’t the only Marauder who has had the opportunity to play in Brazil. She joins Cassie Askvig and Coral Gillette who played for the team in 2019.

“It says a lot about our program, I think, and where we’re at, and the goals we have as a program with championship aspirations. Where they are coming to our players to represent the league and I think that’s something we strive for,” said U-Mary Head Coach Rick Neumann.

And with Voit representing, she hopes it only means good things for the program as well.

“Just to get U-Mary on the map and give good representation for North Dakota, Minnesota as well. Yeah, it’ll just be fun to get my name out there and get the University of Mary’s name out there,” said Voit.

Megan started every game for the Marauders last season, and she led the team in made three-pointers.

