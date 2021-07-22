Advertisement

Olympics newscast scheduling changes

NBC Olympics
NBC Olympics(NBC)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Due to NBC Olympic Coverage, scheduling of local newscasts will be affected on the following dates. Alternatively, West Dakota FOX News at Nine will air weekdays as normal.

For a full scheduling of NBC Olympics, click here.

7/23: Night Report moves to 11:00 p.m.

7/24: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.

7/25: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.

7/26: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.

7/27: Night Report moves to 11:00 p.m.

7/28: Night Report moves to 11:00 p.m.

7/29: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.

7/30: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.

7/31: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.

8/01: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.

8/02: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.

8/03: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.

8/04: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.

8/05: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.

8/06: Night Report moves to 11:30 p.m.

8/07: Night Report moves to Midnight

Additionally, there will be no Noon Report during Olympics coverage.

7/26-8/06

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Dillman
Bismarck man has been charged with attempted murder
Sharon Mardsen found
Silver Alert canceled, missing Minot woman found
Camille youngbird
Bismarck woman faces charges after police say she passed out while driving child and passenger
Crews respond to fire at Artspace apartments in Minot, subject detained
Camera filming movie
ND filmmaker uses Bismarck actors for latest movie

Latest News

Britta Curl
Britta Curl on Team-USA
When Pfizer and BioNTech was the first pharmaceutical company to receive emergency use...
Sanford Health requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine by November 1
Dickinson forestry team keeps plants healthy in drought
Dickinson forestry team keeps plants healthy in drought
Sheriffs speculate coronavirus might be leading to lower jail numbers
Sheriffs speculate coronavirus might be leading to lower jail numbers