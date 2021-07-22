Olympics newscast scheduling changes

Due to NBC Olympic Coverage, scheduling of local newscasts will be affected on the following dates. Alternatively, West Dakota FOX News at Nine will air weekdays as normal.

7/23: Night Report moves to 11:00 p.m.

7/24: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.

7/25: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.

7/26: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.

7/27: Night Report moves to 11:00 p.m.

7/28: Night Report moves to 11:00 p.m.

7/29: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.

7/30: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.

7/31: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.

8/01: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.

8/02: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.

8/03: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.

8/04: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.

8/05: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.

8/06: Night Report moves to 11:30 p.m.

8/07: Night Report moves to Midnight

Additionally, there will be no Noon Report during Olympics coverage.

7/26-8/06

