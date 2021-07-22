Olympics newscast scheduling changes
Due to NBC Olympic Coverage, scheduling of local newscasts will be affected on the following dates. Alternatively, West Dakota FOX News at Nine will air weekdays as normal.
For a full scheduling of NBC Olympics, click here.
7/23: Night Report moves to 11:00 p.m.
7/24: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.
7/25: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.
7/26: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.
7/27: Night Report moves to 11:00 p.m.
7/28: Night Report moves to 11:00 p.m.
7/29: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.
7/30: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.
7/31: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.
8/01: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.
8/02: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.
8/03: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.
8/04: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.
8/05: Night Report moves to 10:30 p.m.
8/06: Night Report moves to 11:30 p.m.
8/07: Night Report moves to Midnight
Additionally, there will be no Noon Report during Olympics coverage.
7/26-8/06
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.