NDDOH host virtual town hall to address COVID-19 vaccines and fertility concerns

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Department of Health hosted a virtual town hall with North Dakota Doctors to discuss COVID-19 vaccines and fertility.

The physicians answer questions concerning the affect COVID-19 has on pregnant women when compared to the rest of the population, would the vaccine pose any threats to an unborn child and has there been any correlation between COVID vaccines and the ability to conceive.

“In all data thus far, we do not see any increased risk of developing infertility, either in the near or distance future with receiving this vaccine,” said Dr. Christina Broadwell with Sanford Health, Fargo.

Dr. Broadwell says if you have any questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to your physician or health care provider.

