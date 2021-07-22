Advertisement

How to stay safe in hot temperatures

(kfyr)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The extreme heat we’ve experienced this week can be detrimental to your body. Health officials say it’s important to look out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke when you’re outside for prolonged periods of time.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch says when it’s this hot, you should wear light-colored clothing, stay indoors when possible, and stay hydrated. Moch says there are some key signs to look out for to make sure you don’t overheat.

“When you start to feel like you can’t cool yourself down, you’re extreme sweating, some people get nausea, headache, pulse will race, some people will even get muscle spasms when doing activities, so just kind of pay attention to that,” said Moch.

If your symptoms last longer than an hour, seek medical help.

