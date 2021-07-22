Advertisement

Fatal traffic crashes increase in North Dakota

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fatal traffic crashes are up in North Dakota.

So far in 2021, there have been 56 deadly crashes in the state; 27 of them have happened since May 8.

That’s 12 more deadly crashes than during the same time period in 2020.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation reports the pandemic may have kept numbers lower last year, but now that people are traveling more, it’s extra important to take precautions to stay safe while driving.

That includes obeying speed limits, not texting while driving, and wearing a seatbelt.

“People are excited to be back out there on the roads after having a year at home so now more than ever we just need to take personal responsibility while driving,” said Lauren Bjork, NDDOT public information program manager.

Police across the state are focusing on seat belt violations with a Click it or Ticket campaign that continues through August 19.

