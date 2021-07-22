Advertisement

‘Destructive’ thunderstorm warning coming to cellphone near you

Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category...
Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category to its alert system, similar to the ones used for tornado and flash flood warnings.(Source:)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The National Weather Service is expanding the emergency alerts it issues on mobile phones.

Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category to its alert system, similar to the ones used for tornado and flash flood warnings.

“Starting July 28, Severe Thunderstorms deemed ‘destructive’ will activate a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on smartphones,” the weather service said on Twitter. “Criteria for a destructive threat is at least 2.75 inch diameter hail and/or 80 mph thunderstorm winds.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Dillman
Bismarck man has been charged with attempted murder
Sharon Mardsen found
Silver Alert canceled, missing Minot woman found
Camille youngbird
Bismarck woman faces charges after police say she passed out while driving child and passenger
Crews respond to fire at Artspace apartments in Minot, subject detained
Canada border
Biden administration extending U.S.-Canada border restrictions to Aug. 21

Latest News

FILE - People attend a cultural-political event on the seaside Malecon Avenue with thousands of...
US imposes new Cuba sanctions over human rights abuses
When Pfizer and BioNTech was the first pharmaceutical company to receive emergency use...
Sanford Health requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine by November 1
House Speaker Pelosi on not appointing some lawmakers to the Jan. 6 commission: "While this may...
Pelosi says Jan. 6 panel to move ahead without GOP’s choices
FILE - In this June 25, 2021 photo, former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a...
House votes to evacuate more Afghan allies as US war ends