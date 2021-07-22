Crews respond to fire at Artspace apartments in Minot, subject detained

MINOT, N.D. – Crews responded to a small fire in a fourth floor unit of the Artspace Lofts apartment complex in downtown Minot Wednesday afternoon, and a person was detained in the investigation, according to the Minot Fire Department.

Capt. Aaron Peterson said the call came in at 1:15 p.m. of the fire, and the apartment’s sprinkler system put the fire out.

Crews ventilated the building for smoke. Peterson said one tenant on the third floor was temporarily displaced due to water damage and is being set up in a hotel.

Peterson said no one was hurt.

Your News Leader has reached out to Minot Police for more information on the person detained and the circumstances surrounding the fire.

