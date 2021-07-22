Advertisement

Britta Curl on Team-USA

Britta Curl
Britta Curl(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck will have two athletes representing the United State in international competition next month.

Britta Curl is a member of the United State Women’s National Hockey Team and Lauren Ware will play for Team-USA in the U19 women’s basketball World Cup.

Curl was named to the U.S. roster in March but the tournament was postponed to August in Calgary.

Britta helped the University of Wisconsin win two national championships, this past season she was an assistant captain.

This is not the first time she’s earned a spot-on Team-USA.

Curl helped the Americans win the 2018 World Championship. She scored two goals in the goal medal game in Russia.

