Unofficial: Wheeler, Clark take top spots in Surrey special council election

(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SURREY, N.D. – Tiffany Wheeler and Aden Clark have won the two open spots on the Surrey City Council, unofficial results indicate.

According to Ward County Auditor/Treasurer Marisa Haman, Wheeler received 51 votes for Ward 1, followed by Karla Rae Walsh with 31, and two scattered write-ins.

Haman indicated Clark received 41 votes for Ward 2, followed by Ricky Alexander with 35, and three scattered write-ins.

Haman said canvassing will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. at Surrey City Hall.

If the results hold, Wheeler and Clark would take the spots vacated by Mike Thiesen and Elaine Christianson in March, amid ongoing tensions on the council.

They would join current council members Twila Gantzer, Steve Fennewald, Jenny Johns and Brent Dickinson.

