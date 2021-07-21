Silver Alert issued for missing Minot woman

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 73-year-old Sharon Mardsen.

A silver alert was issued for Mardsen, who is 5′4″, 200 lbs., with gray hair and green eyes.

Investigators said Mardsen suffers from onset dementia.

Police said she was last seen Monday, July 19 at 8 a.m. in the 900 block of 24th Avenue in Minot.

Mardsen is believed to be driving a maroon Chrysler Pacifica with North Dakota license plate 440 CAX.

She may be wearing red-framed glasses and brown dress pants with a purple pullover.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Minot Police at 701-852-0111 or your local law enforcement.

Your News Leader is working to get a picture of Mardsen and will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.