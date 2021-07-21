Rural health facilities receive funding for COVID-19 efforts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is investing more than $300 million in COVID-19 funds to small rural hospitals across the country.

North Dakota received more than $6.7 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan to help rural areas tailor their own COVID-19 responses to their communities.

More than 20 critical access hospitals out of 36 across the state have accepted more than $200,000 for COVID mitigation and testing efforts.

Eligible facilities had to be in a rural area, at least 35 miles from another hospital and have less than 25 beds available.

The funds can be used for COVID-19 testing, education and to maintain health operations.

The Center for Rural Health will be offering guidance to hospitals to make sure the funds are being used correctly.

“We work with them throughout the process beginning to end, and it’s reimbursement-based funding, so once they spend those projects that fall within the funding requirements then we disburse the funds,” said Nicole Threadgold, project coordinator for UND Center For Rural Health.

The funding goes through December of next year and can be used for COVID-related expenses from the start of January 2021.

