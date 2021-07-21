Rep. Armstrong and others pulled from Jan. 6 investigation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., has been removed from the January 6th Investigative Committee just a few days after being named to it.

U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pulled him and the other five Republican appointees.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday morning she would reject two of McCarthy’s selections, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-OH, and Rep. Jim Banks, R-IN. In retaliation, McCarthy decided to pull all of his selections, including Armstrong.

On Tuesday, Armstrong said he hoped the investigation would be about fact-finding and keep politics aside.

“It’s not even about the last election or the next one. This is about her maintaining an iron grip on her conference and the People’s House for the next 18 months,” Armstrong said.

Republicans are threatening to not participate in the investigation until all five of the original Republican selections are accepted and appointed to the Select Committee.

