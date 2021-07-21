Pro’s Pointer #12

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Aquatic invasive species are never something you want to have in your favorite lake, river or reservoir.

It’s also a topic Johnnie Candle first tackled in 2008. There has been a major change since then and that’s the subject of this week’s Pro’s Pointer, in our Silver Anniversary season on KFYR-TV, KQCD-TV, KUMV-TV and KMOT-TV.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & North Dakota Fishing Hall of Fame: “For the past several weeks, we’ve been looking back at the changes in fishing equipment and technology. And one other thing that has changed a lot over the years is the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS). These things are now everywhere, and you know it’s really not that hard to prevent the spread of A.I.S.., or as fishermen refer to them as hitchhikers.”

Candle (from 2008): “All we have to do while we’re getting our boat ready for that trip home after a long day on the lake is do a quick visual inspection. Make sure we get all of the loose weeds off. The other thing that we want to do is make sure that the drain plug is out, so the bilge is empty and drain our live wells.”

Candle: “In 2008, draining everything was a good idea, but in 2016 it became the law in North Dakota.”

Candle (from 2008): “Just like your mother always told you, it’s never a good idea to pick up hitchhikers.”

“I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer.”

