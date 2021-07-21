Advertisement

NDDOT publishes Transportation Connection

ND Road
ND Road(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Transportation Connection is a long-term plan from the North Dakota Department of Transportation. The department tries to look ahead twenty-five years through the plan, and study what we’ll need for state infrastructure.

The mission this time around was “delivering a safe, innovative, and connected future.” The plan was broken down into five sections from “keeping you safe” to “caring for what we have.”

“What we really did is we developed a number of strategies under those goals. What we wanted to do is we wanted to change the plan so it was very accessible. It was very readable. It could read by a wider audience,” said Stewart Milacovic, project manager.

He said it should be used to guide decision-making on future projects.

The plan can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Mardsen found
Silver Alert canceled, missing Minot woman found
Camille youngbird
Bismarck woman faces charges after police say she passed out while driving child and passenger
President Donald Trump (Source: AP Images)
ND trying to create a new GOP named after Trump
Electric scooters
'Don’t drink and scoot;' Bismarck officials warn residents of consequences for under-the-influence electric scooter use
Rob Tersteeg's family
Family carries on Minot man’s dying wish of advising importance of COVID-19 vaccinations

Latest News

Camera filming movie
ND filmmaker uses Bismarck actors for latest movie
Planting trees in Dickinson
Dickinson forestry team keeps plants healthy in drought
BSC to offer new custom applicator program
BSC to offer new custom applicator program
Downtown Minot
City of Minot awarded more than $2 million in parking ramps lawsuit
Ice cream at Ministry on the Margins
Ministry on the Margins stays opens late to help those in need escape the heat