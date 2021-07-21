NDDOT publishes Transportation Connection

MINOT, N.D. – Transportation Connection is a long-term plan from the North Dakota Department of Transportation. The department tries to look ahead twenty-five years through the plan, and study what we’ll need for state infrastructure.

The mission this time around was “delivering a safe, innovative, and connected future.” The plan was broken down into five sections from “keeping you safe” to “caring for what we have.”

“What we really did is we developed a number of strategies under those goals. What we wanted to do is we wanted to change the plan so it was very accessible. It was very readable. It could read by a wider audience,” said Stewart Milacovic, project manager.

He said it should be used to guide decision-making on future projects.

The plan can be found here.

