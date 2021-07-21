ND officials anticipate strong second quarter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota saw a decrease in taxable sales during the first quarter of this year. But North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger says that number is not reflective of the state’s robust return from pandemic lows.

“Really most of that was due to oil impacts, keeping our taxable sales and purchases down. But overall, when you look into the numbers and look regionally, the cities: retail was up, a number of other sectors were up, because Minot, Bismarck, Grand Forks, and Fargo, those cities were all up in the first quarter. So that was a really good sign, showing that we’re coming out of covid really well,” said Rauschenberger.

When the numbers are finalized within the next few days, the tax commissioner expects the figures to reflect a strong second quarter, due to a combination of higher building material costs and increased demand for new homes, paired with an uptick in retail sales and an increase in oil activity.

