Minot Public Library ends most late fees

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with the Minot Public Library said they will no longer charge late fees for most overdue materials indefinitely.

In 2019, the Minot Public Library stopped charging late fees on children’s accounts following a resolution from the American Library Association.

And during the pandemic, they stopped charging late return fines for adults since hours were restricted.

Librarians said they saw a decrease in non-return items under those policies.

Now they say they will continue to not charge on overdue items with the exception of items checked out from the tool library.

“Fines really act as a punishment, as a negative experience for people and we want them to have a positive experience here. It also can put up barriers to the people who may need these free resources,” said Minot Public Library Director Janet Anderson.

Anderson also said items will be automatically renewed when possible.

And those who have long overdue items will get multiple notifications and will not be able to check out more items until they are returned.

