Ministry on the Margins stays opens late to help those in need escape the heat

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a cool 70 degrees inside Ministry on the Margins in downtown Bismarck.

The non-profit is staying open later than usual to help those in need escape the heat.

Anyone is welcome to go in and enjoy the cool air, ice cream and companionship.

“Ministry on the Margins, we’ve always been responsive to the needs of the people, rather than program-based. And one of the needs right now is to welcome people and to keep them safe in the hot weather,” said Ministry on the Margins Director Sr. Kathleen Atkinson.

Sr. Kathleen says the doors will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day until the extreme heat goes away.

