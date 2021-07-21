Advertisement

Keeping animals cool at the Dakota Zoo

Zoo animal at Dakota Zoo
Zoo animal at Dakota Zoo(Robb Vedvick)
By Robb Vedvick
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’ve been feeling the heat the last few days, you’re not alone. Animals at the Dakota Zoo are dealing with the hot temperatures as well.

Brent Weston, a Hoofstock Keeper with the Dakota Zoo, says many of those animals have natural methods to deal with the heat, but keepers prefer taking a more proactive approach.

“We just got a huge shipment of ice. Just a bunch of big ice cubes. So, we’ll just go dump some out in the shelter and let them roll around in it or nuzzle down into it”, said Weston.

Weston says the zoo also makes pools and misters available to certain animals, and they closely monitor drinking supplies throughout the night.

