Judicial vacancy to be filled in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - District Court Judge John Grinsteiner retires in one month, which left the Supreme Court questioning whether the South Central Judicial District chambers would be filled, relocated or abolished. Because of the increasing caseload in the area, the judgeship will remain in Mandan.

The district consists of nine counties with more than 80% of people living in Burleigh or Morton Counties. Justices said that this ratio, an expanding population, and an expected 60% increase in felony filings meant that the position should stay in Mandan.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, will select and appoint the next judge from a list of candidates.

