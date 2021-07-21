iCan Bike camp rolls in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – They say you never forget how to ride a bike, but you have to learn first.

For those with disabilities, learning how to ride a bike can provide a sense of empowerment.

Cady MacIver is riding a two-wheel bike for the first time.

”It felt good to try it for the first time. All I needed to do was try my best and then just get used to it and then I was riding it,” said Cady.

She is one of the people with disabilities learning to ride at iCan Bike over the week in Minot.

“I had tears in my eyes while I was watching it. The thing that worries me is that she has a need for speed, so the faster the better, and when we get home and have to spot her I don’t know if it’s going to go very well. So proud of her and she’s just persistent. She doesn’t give up, she just goes and goes and goes,” said Kara MacIver, Cady’s mother.

Cady fell down once while we were there, but in moments, she was back up and at it again.

”I just like, got back on. It didn’t really hurt anything I just kept going to try my best,” said Cady.

Organizers say they help about twelve people a day during the week-long program.

iCan Bike will be in Bismarck next week, and Moorehead after that.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.