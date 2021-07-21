Advertisement

Geo Guesser Olympic Venues

By KFYR Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Earlier this month we started a new game on North Dakota Today called “Geo Guesser” and today and we’re going to try round two.

Our producer has picked a few images of venues in Tokyo that will be used for the Olympic Games and we must guess what sport they’re associated with.

We’ll get see the image and nothing else, then we must guess what we’re looking at. You can play along with us. We won’t have any information, but the picture and we know it’s part of the Olympics and we’ll find out the answer after we make our guesses.

