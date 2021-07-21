Dickinson forestry team keeps plants healthy in drought

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When people drive around Dickinson, they may notice some newer trees and flowers that were planted to beautify the city. It takes a lot of work to maintain them, especially in this heat.

Hadley Binstock, a seasonal forestry laborer, starts watering early each day.

Binstock says getting water on plants in the morning beats the heat and gives plants the moisture they’re craving.

“We start at 5:30 every morning and so we usually try to get all of our trees out and planted that we have planned to plant for the day,” said Binstock.

The Forestry Department consists of Binstock and two other people, so the city’s forester says the drought has kept them very busy.

“Gone through almost one whole week of 90-degree weather plus, and the thing is next week it doesn’t look like it’s going to end,” said City Forester Vernon Quam.

He says they’re using different watering techniques to keep plants healthy. They put water bags on trees and are using drip irrigation on flower beds.

The team may also use river water in the coming days to keep up with the demand.

“We’ll pull the water out of the river and then we can water it through our tanks so you get a natural sediment,” said Quam.

Quam says although they’ve lost some plants, they will try their best to maintain the trees and flowers that help beautify the city.

Quam says the team is hoping for some rain and cooler temperatures in the coming weeks. By the end of the summer, he says they will have planted about 120 trees.

