Despite the heat, crowds still showed up to the annual Family Day Riverwalk

Family Day Riverwalk
Family Day Riverwalk(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Despite the heat, nearly a hundred people showed up at Sertoma Park this morning for the sixth annual Family Day River Walk.

The event featured a variety of things ranging from food trucks to a bouncy house, booths selling arts and crafts as well as live entertainment.

“It fosters a sense of community and it encourages people to number one get outside, and then number two to utilize this beautiful space we have here at Sertoma Park, and then to shop and support and get to know your neighbors,” said Family Day Riverwalk Committee Member Rachael Howard.

The Family Day Riverwalk runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in shelters 4 and 11 at Sertoma Park.

