Advertisement

DCB community orchard educates and feeds community

DCB Orchard
DCB Orchard(DCB Photography Program)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTTINEAU N.D. – Dakota College at Bottineau has a new educational and food resource available to students and the community.

The college has officially planted its community orchard on campus.

After Ag Commissioner Doug Goering awarded the college $19,495 for the project, the greenhouse faculty planted 24 species of trees and shrubs earlier this month.

The orchard will provide extended education to students as they learn how to grow specialty plants in North Dakota outside of the greenhouse.

“They’ll be able to actually see what they need to do to make these grow and make them livable and sustainable. Which I think is really important not only for the students, but anyone who wants to learn more about it or is interested in going into horticulture or farming,” said Breanna Blue with the Entrepreneurial Center for Horticulture.

Students and volunteers will be taught how to irrigate, care for and harvest the orchard. Any surplus will be donated to the local food pantry to help those in need.

Blue said that some plants have already begun blooming and volunteers are welcome.

You can learn more about the program and find out more about volunteering by contacting blue at 701-228-5498 or via email at breanna.blue@dakotacollege.edu.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Mardsen found
Silver Alert canceled, missing Minot woman found
Camille youngbird
Bismarck woman faces charges after police say she passed out while driving child and passenger
President Donald Trump (Source: AP Images)
ND trying to create a new GOP named after Trump
Electric scooters
'Don’t drink and scoot;' Bismarck officials warn residents of consequences for under-the-influence electric scooter use
Rob Tersteeg's family
Family carries on Minot man’s dying wish of advising importance of COVID-19 vaccinations

Latest News

ND State Capitol
Bringing consistency to ND’s water code
Zoo animal at Dakota Zoo
Keeping animals cool at the Dakota Zoo
Cady MacIver
iCan Bike camp rolls in Minot
Canada border
Biden administration extending U.S.-Canada border restrictions to Aug. 21