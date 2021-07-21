DCB community orchard educates and feeds community

BOTTINEAU N.D. – Dakota College at Bottineau has a new educational and food resource available to students and the community.

The college has officially planted its community orchard on campus.

After Ag Commissioner Doug Goering awarded the college $19,495 for the project, the greenhouse faculty planted 24 species of trees and shrubs earlier this month.

The orchard will provide extended education to students as they learn how to grow specialty plants in North Dakota outside of the greenhouse.

“They’ll be able to actually see what they need to do to make these grow and make them livable and sustainable. Which I think is really important not only for the students, but anyone who wants to learn more about it or is interested in going into horticulture or farming,” said Breanna Blue with the Entrepreneurial Center for Horticulture.

Students and volunteers will be taught how to irrigate, care for and harvest the orchard. Any surplus will be donated to the local food pantry to help those in need.

Blue said that some plants have already begun blooming and volunteers are welcome.

You can learn more about the program and find out more about volunteering by contacting blue at 701-228-5498 or via email at breanna.blue@dakotacollege.edu.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.