Advertisement

City of Minot awarded more than $2 million in parking ramps lawsuit

Downtown Minot
Downtown Minot(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – A district judge awarded more than $2 million to the city of Minot Tuesday settling a legal battle going back to 2018 between a developer and the downtown parking structures.

Following two incomplete projects from Cypress Development LLC, the city terminated its agreement which led to a lawsuit for breach of contract.

The amount awarded included expenses from the city to complete the parking structures and unpaid rent during construction. Mayor Shaun Sipma said that work will now begin to find a new contractor to build apartments to complete the projects.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Mardsen found
Silver Alert canceled, missing Minot woman found
Camille youngbird
Bismarck woman faces charges after police say she passed out while driving child and passenger
President Donald Trump (Source: AP Images)
ND trying to create a new GOP named after Trump
Electric scooters
'Don’t drink and scoot;' Bismarck officials warn residents of consequences for under-the-influence electric scooter use
Rob Tersteeg's family
Family carries on Minot man’s dying wish of advising importance of COVID-19 vaccinations

Latest News

Camera filming movie
ND filmmaker uses Bismarck actors for latest movie
Planting trees in Dickinson
Dickinson forestry team keeps plants healthy in drought
BSC to offer new custom applicator program
BSC to offer new custom applicator program
Ice cream at Ministry on the Margins
Ministry on the Margins stays opens late to help those in need escape the heat