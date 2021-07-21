City of Minot awarded more than $2 million in parking ramps lawsuit

MINOT, N.D. – A district judge awarded more than $2 million to the city of Minot Tuesday settling a legal battle going back to 2018 between a developer and the downtown parking structures.

Following two incomplete projects from Cypress Development LLC, the city terminated its agreement which led to a lawsuit for breach of contract.

The amount awarded included expenses from the city to complete the parking structures and unpaid rent during construction. Mayor Shaun Sipma said that work will now begin to find a new contractor to build apartments to complete the projects.

