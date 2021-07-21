Advertisement

Bismarck man has been charged with attempted murder

Derek Dillman
Derek Dillman
By Anthony Humes
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has been charged with attempted murder for attempting to strangle the victim.

Bismarck police say the victim drove to the police department on Tuesday morning to report an assault. The victim told police 32-year-old Derek Dillman had wrapped string around their neck and attempted to strangle them.

Dillman was later found by police on a mini bike which officers say he used to flee from police before being arrested.

Dillman is charged with Attempted Murder, Reckless Endangerment, False Information, Fleeing, and Driving Under Suspension.

