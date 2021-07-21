Advertisement

850 barrels of brine spilled south of Watford City

By Brian Gray
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A pipeline located near Watford City that carries brine has leaked roughly 850 barrels.

The leak was first discovered on Monday by the pipeline’s operator, Tallgrass Energy, and then reported to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

The cause of the leak was due to a pipeline break that happened six miles south of Watford City. The spill mostly impacts private property.

The state’s environmental department is continuing to investigate the damage and monitor the cleanup.

