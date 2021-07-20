Winds take down tree branches, street signs in Karlsruhe

KARLSRUHE, N.D. – Some strong winds associated with thunderstorms knocked down tree branches and street signs early Monday evening in the town of Karlsruhe.

Viewer Diane Strachen shared videos and photos with Your News Leader.

Diane said the winds lasted for about a half-hour. She indicated most of the damage was on Moscow Street in Karlsruhe.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.