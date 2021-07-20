Advertisement

Winds take down tree branches, street signs in Karlsruhe

Downed street sign
Downed street sign(Diane Strachen)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KARLSRUHE, N.D. – Some strong winds associated with thunderstorms knocked down tree branches and street signs early Monday evening in the town of Karlsruhe.

Viewer Diane Strachen shared videos and photos with Your News Leader.

Diane said the winds lasted for about a half-hour. She indicated most of the damage was on Moscow Street in Karlsruhe.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little Bar and Grill in Pick City
Family business burns in Pick City, owners say they will rebuild
Hervis Rogers, 62, received media attention after standing in line for nearly seven hours to...
Houston voter who waited 6 hours arrested for illegal voting
Power outages in more than 300 Bismarck homes due to feeding line damage
Lake Sakakawea
Lake Sakakawea shoreline management plan approved
North Dakota Wheat
Half of ND wheat is “poor” or “very poor”

Latest News

Producers in Williams County asked to be aware of potential cyanobacterial blooms
Minot Make-a-Wish recipient gets community send-off for summer lake trip
Minot Make-a-Wish recipient gets community send-off for summer lake trip
Some ND farmers want trade embargo on Cuba lifted
Some ND farmers want trade embargo on Cuba lifted
Minot cools off in the summer heat
Minot cools off in the summer heat