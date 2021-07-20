Water Supply in Northwest North Dakota in good shape amid drought

WILLISTON, N.D. - Demand for water throughout the state is high and with the increasing temperatures this week, that is only expected to increase. Fortunately for people in Williston and northwestern North Dakota, the Western Area Water Supply Authority is well prepared to meet the demand.

Executive Director Tami Madsen says plants in Williston and Ray are running at high capacity to keep up with the needs of the area. She adds that storage units throughout the area are at or above 90%. Thanks to the hard work of the staff, she says there should be no issue with the area’s water supply.

“The water treatment plant staff is doing a great job, absolutely wonderful job. They’re cleaning in off-peak hours so that there’s no interruption to service and we don’t see any issues at all,” says Madsen.

Madsen says each water system has several days’ worth of storage, meaning residents shouldn’t see any issues in the unlikely event of a breakdown at either plant.

“So even if something did happen, there would probably be no impact to the end-user for a while anyways,” says Madsen.

Madsen estimates they provide water to over 70,000 people, and it’s estimated that it will increase to 160,000 people by 2038.

