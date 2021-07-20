Ward County leaders, citizens discuss language of Second Amendment, immigration resolution

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Leaders in Ward County are working to craft the best wording for a resolution introduced by a member of the public earlier this month aimed at reinforcing the Second Amendment and protecting immigration laws.

At the first Ward County Commission meeting of July, a county resident, Nichole Egeberg, proposed a resolution to become a second amendment sanctuary county.

The resolution would also ban illegal migrants from being sent to the area from the northern and southern borders.

Sheriff Bob Roed and State’s Attorney Roza Larson have developed legal wording that would represent the resolution, while not conflicting with current laws on the books.

But when the current version of the resolution was shared at Tuesday morning’s meeting, another Ward County resident stepped forward to say it was a watered-down statement.

“The group of people that circulated and signed the petition did so on the basis that the county would defend our second amendment rights, that the sheriff would defend our second amendment rights, not just agree,” said Travis Zablotney.

The commissioners tabled the resolution to the next meeting to go over the document more closely.

